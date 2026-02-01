PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $122.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on PPG Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.52. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $90.24 and a fifty-two week high of $120.91. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,290. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about PPG Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting PPG Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and/or upgraded stance, suggesting renewed analyst confidence and upside (notable moves: Wells Fargo to $135, Goldman Sachs to $132, Citi to $132, JPMorgan to $126, Jefferies to $125, UBS to $122). Goldman Sachs Price Target Benzinga roundup

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and/or upgraded stance, suggesting renewed analyst confidence and upside (notable moves: Wells Fargo to $135, Goldman Sachs to $132, Citi to $132, JPMorgan to $126, Jefferies to $125, UBS to $122). Positive Sentiment: Management and analysts point to a gradual 2026 rebound: PPG set FY?2026 EPS guidance (7.70–8.10) and management highlighted aerospace momentum and operational cost reductions as drivers of mid?single?digit EPS growth. This underpins the recent analyst upgrades. Seeking Alpha: Guidance and drivers

Management and analysts point to a gradual 2026 rebound: PPG set FY?2026 EPS guidance (7.70–8.10) and management highlighted aerospace momentum and operational cost reductions as drivers of mid?single?digit EPS growth. This underpins the recent analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Citi has become more constructive—raising its target and highlighting emerging housing tailwinds that could boost coatings demand, a specific end?market benefit for PPG. InsiderMonkey: Citi view

Citi has become more constructive—raising its target and highlighting emerging housing tailwinds that could boost coatings demand, a specific end?market benefit for PPG. Neutral Sentiment: Some upgrades came with neutral/hold ratings (e.g., UBS moved to neutral, Jefferies to hold), indicating that while the outlook is improving, not all analysts see clear near?term upside—suggesting further share gains may depend on sustained execution. Benzinga: Analyst notes

Some upgrades came with neutral/hold ratings (e.g., UBS moved to neutral, Jefferies to hold), indicating that while the outlook is improving, not all analysts see clear near?term upside—suggesting further share gains may depend on sustained execution. Negative Sentiment: Operational risk: PPG’s refinish sales have slipped as OEM coatings outpace the market, a segment headwind that could weigh on near?term organic growth and margins if it continues. AutobodyNews: Refinish sales slide

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.