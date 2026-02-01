Brokerages Set Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Target Price at $92.36

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Natl Bk Canada cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:CP opened at $74.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day moving average of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 27.49%.The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Dilation Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dilation Capital Management LP now owns 170,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.8% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 141,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,494,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,349,000 after purchasing an additional 155,640 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

