Interparfums’ (IPAR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Interparfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interparfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Interparfums Trading Up 2.1%

Interparfums stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. Interparfums has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interparfums

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Interparfums in the third quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Interparfums by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Interparfums by 71.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

