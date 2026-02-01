Brokerages Set Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target at $213.09

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.0909.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $188.05 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $123.62 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.44. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Porter sold 3,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.21, for a total transaction of $576,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,414,500.75. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Leidos by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos’ work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

