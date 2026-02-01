Short Interest in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Expands By 55.8%

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,823 shares, an increase of 55.8% from the December 31st total of 22,996 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,143 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 147,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Greenwave Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GWAV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 31,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,346. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Greenwave Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:GWAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($17.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenwave Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: GWAV) is a developer of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity management solutions. The company’s cloud-native platform enables enterprises and service providers to orchestrate, monitor and secure cellular data connections across a variety of devices and network operators, offering features such as remote provisioning, subscription management and real-time analytics.

Its core offerings include eSIM management, multi-operator roaming orchestration and automated compliance tools designed to simplify the deployment and lifecycle management of large-scale IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity projects.

