Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 82,279 shares, a growth of 141.6% from the December 31st total of 34,057 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,382 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Solitario Resources by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 610,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Solitario Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solitario Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 18.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Solitario Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solitario Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.20.

Solitario Resources stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 654,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,774. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.40. Solitario Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $0.90.

Solitario Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals in the Americas. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the firm targets copper, gold and silver through a combination of strategic acquisitions, grassroots exploration and joint-venture partnerships. Solitario’s work spans the full project life cycle from early-stage target generation and permitting through advanced stage resource definition and prefeasibility studies.

The company’s project portfolio includes a range of properties across North and South America.

