Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,889 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the December 31st total of 31,564 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 92,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 141,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Va by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Price Performance

NYSE NCA traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,674. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.87.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Va Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NCA) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The fund pursues its objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by entities located in or having projects based in California. Its holdings primarily include revenue and general obligation bonds, with an emphasis on investment-grade and select high-yield issues.

The portfolio management team employs a disciplined credit analysis process to assess the financial strength, revenue streams and underlying collateral of each issuer.

