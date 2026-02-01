CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Stock Price Up 17.2% – Time to Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 17.2% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17. 132,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the average session volume of 26,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

CGX Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CGX Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher intraday trading volume and a price uptick versus recent sessions — suggests increased investor interest or a short?term catalyst; this can support further near?term gains.

Neutral Sentiment: Company metrics: market cap ~C$57.6M, negative P/E, beta ~ -0.53, 52?week range C$0.08–C$0.20 — useful context for risk/return but not a news event.

Neutral Sentiment: Technical position: trading around/above the 50?day SMA (C$0.14) and close to the 200?day SMA (C$0.15) — technicals may influence short?term trading but aren't a fundamental catalyst.

Negative Sentiment: Low absolute share price and small float typical of junior explorers — implies high volatility and sensitivity to news, financing needs, or delays in operations.

CGX Energy Stock Up 17.2%

The stock has a market cap of C$57.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana. CGX Energy Inc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

