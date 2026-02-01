Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Update

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,216 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 6,752 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,636 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HWCPZ traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $24.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.87.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Co is a regional banking and financial services firm that operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Whitney Corporation. Headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products through its Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank brands. Its offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, treasury and payment solutions, mortgage lending, credit card services, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses across the Gulf South and Texas.

In addition to traditional banking, Hancock Whitney Co supports corporate clients with specialized services such as asset-based lending, equipment financing, and capital markets solutions.

