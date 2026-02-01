First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,593 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 8,858 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance

HISF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 7,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

