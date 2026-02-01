First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,593 shares, a growth of 64.7% from the December 31st total of 8,858 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 45,746 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Price Performance
HISF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.17. 7,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,442. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.12. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $83.56 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.31.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
