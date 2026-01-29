Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $59.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,114 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Gold Trust worth $59,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% in the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record gold prices and broad market commentary supporting bullion as a safe haven have driven demand for gold exposure, a tailwind for IAU. Article Title

Record gold prices and broad market commentary supporting bullion as a safe haven have driven demand for gold exposure, a tailwind for IAU. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note gold hitting fresh all?time highs and accelerating bullish momentum, which supports ETF flows into IAU. Article Title

Multiple market reports note gold hitting fresh all?time highs and accelerating bullish momentum, which supports ETF flows into IAU. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and banks are raising upside targets for gold (some eyeing much higher price levels), reinforcing investor interest in gold ETFs as the easiest way to gain exposure. Article Title

Analysts and banks are raising upside targets for gold (some eyeing much higher price levels), reinforcing investor interest in gold ETFs as the easiest way to gain exposure. Positive Sentiment: Large private allocations to physical gold are increasing — Tether’s CEO says the firm plans to allocate up to 10–15% of its portfolio to gold, adding a material potential buyer to the market that supports ETFs like IAU. Article Title

Large private allocations to physical gold are increasing — Tether’s CEO says the firm plans to allocate up to 10–15% of its portfolio to gold, adding a material potential buyer to the market that supports ETFs like IAU. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting that gold ETFs are attracting flows as prices climb — higher ETF demand typically lifts IAU’s assets and bid support. Article Title

Coverage noting that gold ETFs are attracting flows as prices climb — higher ETF demand typically lifts IAU’s assets and bid support. Positive Sentiment: Reported institutional buying into IAU (Bensler LLC increased its holdings), indicating direct investor accumulation of the ETF. Article Title

Reported institutional buying into IAU (Bensler LLC increased its holdings), indicating direct investor accumulation of the ETF. Neutral Sentiment: The Fed’s decision to hold rates and Chair Powell’s comments are producing mixed signals — a pause can be bullish for gold via a weaker dollar, but Fed confidence on inflation tempers some safe?haven urgency. Article Title

The Fed’s decision to hold rates and Chair Powell’s comments are producing mixed signals — a pause can be bullish for gold via a weaker dollar, but Fed confidence on inflation tempers some safe?haven urgency. Neutral Sentiment: China’s flows are mixed — December net imports via Hong Kong fell, but January retail demand/premiums surged; this is a mixed supply/demand signal for bullion and could moderate short?term price moves. Article Title

China’s flows are mixed — December net imports via Hong Kong fell, but January retail demand/premiums surged; this is a mixed supply/demand signal for bullion and could moderate short?term price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Mining stocks and broader commodity themes are in focus — positive for gold miners but only indirectly relevant to IAU which tracks the metal itself. Article Title

Mining stocks and broader commodity themes are in focus — positive for gold miners but only indirectly relevant to IAU which tracks the metal itself. Negative Sentiment: Some officials (Powell) and reports warn the rally may be overbought or that Fed credibility remains intact — such commentary can prompt profit?taking and short?term volatility in gold and IAU. Article Title

Some officials (Powell) and reports warn the rally may be overbought or that Fed credibility remains intact — such commentary can prompt profit?taking and short?term volatility in gold and IAU. Negative Sentiment: Technical analysts flag profit?taking and short corrections after big rallies; that raises pullback risk for IAU despite the overall uptrend. Article Title

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 3.9%

iShares Gold Trust Profile

IAU opened at $101.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $51.81 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.