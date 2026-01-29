Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.19 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,477 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.29% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $31,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the second quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF stock opened at $144.98 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average of $159.27.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Announces Dividend

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $2.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 155.0%.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

