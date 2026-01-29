Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,261 Shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF $DCMT

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DCMT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,261 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 73.59% of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF worth $16,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DCMT stock opened at $28.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The DoubleLine Commodity Strategy ETF (DCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund provides broad commodity exposure through an actively managed portfolio of commodity-linked derivative instruments. The fund seeks total returns throughout an entire market cycle. DCMT was launched on Jan 31, 2024 and is issued by DoubleLine.

