Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,803 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $23,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,128,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $401.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $414.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). Its manufacturing segment includes industries, such as automotive, household durable goods, textiles and apparels, and leisure equipment.

Featured Stories

