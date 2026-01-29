Maria Freve Sells 6,667 Shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Maria Freve sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $399,953.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,611.55. This trade represents a 42.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Symbotic Stock Down 6.6%

SYM stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Symbotic from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Symbotic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Symbotic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Symbotic by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $42,000.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.