Maria Freve Sells 6,667 Shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Maria Freve sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $399,953.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,611.55. This trade represents a 42.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Symbotic Stock Down 6.6%
SYM stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.14. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -367.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.13.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Symbotic by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the third quarter valued at $42,000.
Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.
Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.
