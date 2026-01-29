Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $227.85 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,887,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 3.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $227,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,499,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,874,000 after buying an additional 547,663 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,064,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,343,000 after acquiring an additional 66,596 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,337,000 after acquiring an additional 205,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,333,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.61 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

