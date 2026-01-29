MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH) Short Interest Update

MRP SynthEquity ETF (NYSEARCA:SNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,719 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the December 31st total of 6,902 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,292 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRP SynthEquity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SNTH opened at $28.19 on Thursday. MRP SynthEquity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of MRP SynthEquity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNTH. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MRP SynthEquity ETF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 82,848 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRP SynthEquity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in MRP SynthEquity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in MRP SynthEquity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 123,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter.

About MRP SynthEquity ETF

The MRP SynthEquity ETF (SNTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. STNH is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through SPX options (S&P 500 index) and US Treasuries. The fund is designed to provide a floor against market losses, approximately 15% of every one-year rolling period. SNTH was launched on Mar 10, 2025 and is issued by Measured Risk Portfolios.

