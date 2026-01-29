John Roberts Sells 1,000,000 Shares of AO World (LON:AO) Stock

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) insider John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107, for a total transaction of £1,070,000.

John Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 15th, John Roberts sold 2,500,000 shares of AO World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105, for a total transaction of £2,625,000.

AO World Price Performance

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 111.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £647.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05. AO World plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.15 and a twelve month high of GBX 120.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 108.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AO World ( LON:AO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AO World had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AO World plc will post 4.8263419 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 137 target price on shares of AO World in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AO World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 121.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites.

