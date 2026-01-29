Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,366 shares, an increase of 193.5% from the December 31st total of 3,872 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,095 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. Sponsored GDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd., commonly known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics contract manufacturer and technology solutions provider. The company specializes in the design, development and assembly of a wide range of electronic products, including smartphones, tablets, personal computers, servers and networking equipment. Alongside its core manufacturing services, Hon Hai offers turnkey production capabilities, encompassing engineering, supply chain management and after-sales support for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and brand owners.

Founded in 1974 by Terry Gou and headquartered in Tucheng District, New Taipei City, Taiwan, Hon Hai has grown from a single factory operation into one of the world’s largest private employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. Sponsored GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.