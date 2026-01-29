ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Short Interest Update

ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,695 shares, a growth of 187.2% from the December 31st total of 1,983 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,397 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCS. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in ACCESS Newswire by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCESS Newswire by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCESS Newswire during the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

ACCESS Newswire Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $35.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ACCESS Newswire has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $13.35.

About ACCESS Newswire

ACCESS Newswire ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts anticipate that ACCESS Newswire will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

