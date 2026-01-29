MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,615 shares, an increase of 192.4% from the December 31st total of 12,181 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 203,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
MEGI stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.
Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.