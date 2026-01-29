MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 35,615 shares, an increase of 192.4% from the December 31st total of 12,181 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 203,239 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

MEGI stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.21. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 473.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) is a closed-end term fund that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in global infrastructure securities. The fund targets companies involved in the development, ownership, or operation of transportation networks, energy and utility systems, digital infrastructure and related megatrends. By focusing on essential assets that underpin long-term economic growth, MEGI aims to generate a stable income stream while capturing opportunities for capital gains.

Launched in 2021, MEGI employs a thematic investment approach managed by CBRE Clarion Securities’ dedicated infrastructure equity team.

