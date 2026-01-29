Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Expands By 188.5%

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,556 shares, a growth of 188.5% from the December 31st total of 1,579 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 5,828 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets cut BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BE Semiconductor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Down 3.5%

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $203.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $210.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18.

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY), commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI’s platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.