Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE’s holdings in Booking were worth $66,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 9 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 1.0% during the second quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,085.22 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,096.23 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5,212.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,325.01.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $83.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,631,984.10. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,362.00, for a total value of $80,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,124. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,324 shares of company stock valued at $17,190,323. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: KAYAK for Business launched a new “Events” feature to simplify planning and managing corporate event travel at scale — a product expansion that can deepen corporate adoption and increase wallet share from enterprise accounts. KAYAK for Business Events

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Argus boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,620.00 to $5,710.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $5,810.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,205.88.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

