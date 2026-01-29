Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 8,553 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $8,563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,189,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $218,236,000 after purchasing an additional 205,043 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Key Cisco Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades pushed optimism — Evercore ISI raised CSCO to “Outperform” and Zacks upgraded the stock to “Strong-Buy,” prompting buy-side attention and short-term buying. Evercore ISI Upgrade Zacks Upgrade

Multiple analyst upgrades pushed optimism — Evercore ISI raised CSCO to “Outperform” and Zacks upgraded the stock to “Strong-Buy,” prompting buy-side attention and short-term buying. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the upgrades: coverage noted CSCO trading up following analyst action, reinforcing the short-term lift from broker sentiment. Trading Up After Upgrade

Market reaction to the upgrades: coverage noted CSCO trading up following analyst action, reinforcing the short-term lift from broker sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Local deals and product relevance stories (e.g., Georgetown’s Wi?Fi 7 overhaul using Cisco gear) highlight demand for Cisco networking in campus/AI-edge projects — supportive for long-term revenue but not an immediate catalyst. Georgetown Wi?Fi 7 Story

Local deals and product relevance stories (e.g., Georgetown’s Wi?Fi 7 overhaul using Cisco gear) highlight demand for Cisco networking in campus/AI-edge projects — supportive for long-term revenue but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Contributor piece and analyst roundup coverage (Wall Street calls, “moderate buy” consensus articles) are adding attention but contain mixed views — useful context but not decisive by itself. Analyst Calls Roundup Analyst Consensus

Contributor piece and analyst roundup coverage (Wall Street calls, “moderate buy” consensus articles) are adding attention but contain mixed views — useful context but not decisive by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data looks anomalous (entries show 0 shares and NaN changes); this appears to be a data error and is unlikely to be a real market-moving factor today.

Reported short-interest data looks anomalous (entries show 0 shares and NaN changes); this appears to be a data error and is unlikely to be a real market-moving factor today. Negative Sentiment: CEO Chuck Robbins warned of potential “AI carnage” where winners and losers emerge as AI spending evolves — comments add caution about future demand concentration and execution risk. Robbins AI Warning

CEO Chuck Robbins warned of potential “AI carnage” where winners and losers emerge as AI spending evolves — comments add caution about future demand concentration and execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets (e.g., a Forbes analysis) argue CSCO could face downside and even suggest selling — such bearish takes can pressure sentiment among retail and momentum traders. Forbes Sell Thesis

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares in the company, valued at $64,316,496.45. This represents a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 164,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $12,812,864.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,316,053.30. This represents a 45.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock worth $81,397,635. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.