Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 19,803 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.9% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 246.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

Bank of America News Roundup

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Positive Sentiment: MarketBeat highlights BAC’s low P/E and multiple analyst buy calls pointing to roughly 20–25% upside, arguing the recent pullback looks macro-driven and that the stock’s valuation is increasingly attractive to buy?the?dip investors. Read More.

MarketBeat highlights BAC’s low P/E and multiple analyst buy calls pointing to roughly 20–25% upside, arguing the recent pullback looks macro-driven and that the stock’s valuation is increasingly attractive to buy?the?dip investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell materially in January (about a 12.4% drop vs. Dec), leaving a low short-float (~1.1%) and a short-interest ratio ~1.8 days — less short pressure can reduce downside volatility and supports mean reversion.

Short interest fell materially in January (about a 12.4% drop vs. Dec), leaving a low short-float (~1.1%) and a short-interest ratio ~1.8 days — less short pressure can reduce downside volatility and supports mean reversion. Positive Sentiment: BofA disclosed an increased stake in Flutter Entertainment, signaling active capital deployment and potential upside from strategic investments outside core banking operations. Read More.

BofA disclosed an increased stake in Flutter Entertainment, signaling active capital deployment and potential upside from strategic investments outside core banking operations. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BofA will match a U.S. government pilot $1,000 contribution to “Trump Accounts” for eligible employees per an internal memo — an HR/benefits item with limited direct financial impact but potential reputational consideration. Read More.

BofA will match a U.S. government pilot $1,000 contribution to “Trump Accounts” for eligible employees per an internal memo — an HR/benefits item with limited direct financial impact but potential reputational consideration. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BofA research remains active (notes on Meta, Seagate, AI supply chain names). Analyst activity supports trading flow but these are research calls rather than company fundamentals. Read More.

BofA research remains active (notes on Meta, Seagate, AI supply chain names). Analyst activity supports trading flow but these are research calls rather than company fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed near-term price targets while keeping bullish ratings — headlines saying targets were cut (even modestly) can sap momentum and justify short-term selling. Read More.

Some analysts trimmed near-term price targets while keeping bullish ratings — headlines saying targets were cut (even modestly) can sap momentum and justify short-term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: BofA’s own Bull & Bear Indicator flashed a “hyper?bull” reading (per the fund manager survey); historically that signal has preceded market corrections, which raises macro risk for cyclical names like banks. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore ISI set a $59.00 price target on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Research Partners lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.