Flossbach Von Storch SE Purchases New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,425 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,959 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,726,552,000 after acquiring an additional 932,024 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,355,950 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $695,645,000 after purchasing an additional 193,442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 44.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,217,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $673,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,336 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,112,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $656,735,000 after purchasing an additional 378,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,430,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $388,211,000 after purchasing an additional 353,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Argus set a $210.00 price objective on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $203.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.42. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.30 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $302,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,231.75. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.30, for a total value of $245,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,148. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,943,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

