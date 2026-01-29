Linde PLC $LIN Shares Acquired by Flossbach Von Storch SE

Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,950 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned about 0.15% of Linde worth $342,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,129,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the third quarter worth $208,000. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the third quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $501.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on Linde in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.75.

Linde Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $451.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.95. The company has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $387.78 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde (NASDAQ: LIN) is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany’s Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde’s business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher?value specialty and electronic gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.