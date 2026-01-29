Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $507,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,120,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $633.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $618.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $599.58. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

