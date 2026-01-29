The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW is Flossbach Von Storch SE’s 7th Largest Position

Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,631,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 4.0% of Flossbach Von Storch SE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch SE owned approximately 0.59% of Charles Schwab worth $1,014,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 251.7% in the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 164,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 117,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $105.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,072 shares of company stock worth $715,076. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

