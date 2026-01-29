Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Core Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:CCOR – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $27.10. Approximately 75,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 686% from the average daily volume of 9,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Core Alternative ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.19.

Core Alternative ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Core Alternative ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Core Alternative ETF stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Alternative ETF ( NYSEARCA:CCOR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Core Alternative ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Core Alternative ETF (CCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation and preservation with low correlation to the broad US equity market. The fund primarily holds dividend-paying large-cap stocks with an option collar overlay. CCOR was launched on May 24, 2017 and is managed by Core Alternative.

