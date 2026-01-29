Moon River Moly (CVE:MOO) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Moon River Moly Ltd. (CVE:MOO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 7,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 96,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Moon River Moly Stock Down 3.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80.

Moon River Moly Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moon River Capital Ltd., a resource company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily explores for molybdenum deposit. It holds rights and interests in the Davidson Property, which includes six mineral leases covering approximately 1,631.8 hectares and seven mineral claims covering 2,202.02 hectares located near the town of Smithers, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moon River Moly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moon River Moly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.