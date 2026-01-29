Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €67.26 and last traded at €67.20. 289,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €67.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €66.17 and a 200-day moving average of €67.41.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

