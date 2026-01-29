Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.0750. Approximately 154,637 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 127,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Up 1.0%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.
Templeton Dragon Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th.
About Templeton Dragon Fund
Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) is a closed-end investment company managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Funds. Established in March 1987, the fund was one of the earliest U.S.-listed vehicles dedicated to providing exposure to the Greater China equity markets. Over its long operating history, Templeton Dragon Fund has sought to capture growth opportunities in a region undergoing rapid economic transformation.
The fund’s primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of common stocks, depositary receipts and other equity-related securities of companies domiciled in, or deriving significant revenue from, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
