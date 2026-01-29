TDK (TTDKY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Friday, January 30th. Analysts expect TDK to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $612.0812 billion for the quarter.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. TDK had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect TDK to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK Stock Up 0.4%

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. TDK has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.25.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, founded in Japan in 1935, is a multinational electronics company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of electronic materials, components and systems. The company traces its origins to work on ferrite materials for magnetic applications and has since expanded into multiple product lines that serve the electronics industry worldwide. TDK is headquartered in Tokyo and operates through a network of manufacturing, research and sales facilities across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

TDK’s product portfolio includes passive components such as multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), film capacitors, inductors and ferrite cores; magnetic heads and related magnetic materials; sensor and sensor systems including MEMS-based motion sensors and other sensing devices; and power electronics including power supplies and modules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.