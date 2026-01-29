Flagstar Bank, National Association (FLG) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $532.9960 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, January 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (NYSE:FLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flagstar Bank, National Association had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Flagstar Bank, National Association to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLG opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. Flagstar Bank, National Association has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Flagstar Bank, National Association from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bank, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bank, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flagstar Financial Corporation (NYSE: FLG) is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, provides a range of financial services across the United States. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Flagstar combines commercial banking, mortgage lending and servicing, and deposit products to serve individuals, businesses and public entities. As a publicly traded company, Flagstar leverages its banking charter and national mortgage platform to deliver tailored financial solutions through both digital and branch channels.

The company’s mortgage business is one of the largest residential originators and servicers in the nation, offering retail, wholesale and correspondent lending channels.

