LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €59.50 and last traded at €59.75. Approximately 364,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €60.75.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.73.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia.

