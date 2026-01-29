Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD) Trading Up 1.9% – Still a Buy?

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) was up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.50 and last traded at GBX 51.50. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 218,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.75. The firm has a market cap of £214.45 million, a PE ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 0.24.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust (LON:BMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.55 EPS for the quarter. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 1.95%.

In other news, insider Sarah Fromson acquired 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 56 per share, with a total value of £5,036.64. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors. It also invests in companies raising new share capital on the alternative investment market, as well as in technology-enabled companies in the United Kingdom.

