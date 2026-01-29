ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €4.21 and last traded at €4.29. Approximately 10,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.30.
ElringKlinger Stock Down 0.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of $277.82 million, a P/E ratio of -26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98.
About ElringKlinger
ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.
