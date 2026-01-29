Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.220 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.810-0.870 EPS.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Down 1.7%

ELS traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.86. 1,594,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $70.35.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.870 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 943.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc (NYSE: ELS) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company’s portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.