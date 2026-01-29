S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading 37.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 37.3% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from GBX 24 to GBX 28. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as high as GBX 28.40 and last traded at GBX 26.60. Approximately 73,584,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,016% from the average daily volume of 6,592,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.38.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.33.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S4 Capital

S4 Capital Stock Down 3.1%

S4 Capital Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 20.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.