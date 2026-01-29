GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €60.45 and last traded at €60.45. 399,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 492,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €62.60.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.13 and a 200-day moving average of €60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufacture process-related components and machinery including notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps.

