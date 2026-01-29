San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Up 43.2% – Here’s What Happened

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 43.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.79 and last traded at C$1.79. Approximately 859,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 254,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Key San Lorenzo Gold News

Here are the key news stories impacting San Lorenzo Gold this week:

Get San Lorenzo Gold alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Strong intraday volume and move toward a 52-week high suggest fresh buying interest or a news-driven catalyst (could be M&A, exploration results, financing, or analyst coverage). Higher volume increases the chance of continued momentum. (Provide articles and I’ll cite the catalyst.)

Strong intraday volume and move toward a 52-week high suggest fresh buying interest or a news-driven catalyst (could be M&A, exploration results, financing, or analyst coverage). Higher volume increases the chance of continued momentum. (Provide articles and I’ll cite the catalyst.) Positive Sentiment: Technical indicators show the stock trading well above its 50-day (C$0.91) and 200-day (C$0.66) moving averages — a bullish technical setup that can attract momentum traders and ETFs that track trend criteria.

Technical indicators show the stock trading well above its 50-day (C$0.91) and 200-day (C$0.66) moving averages — a bullish technical setup that can attract momentum traders and ETFs that track trend criteria. Neutral Sentiment: Market-cap and beta: with a ~C$200M market cap and negative beta (-1.16), SLG may move independently of the broader market, amplifying both up and down moves; this is neutral without a specific news catalyst.

Market-cap and beta: with a ~C$200M market cap and negative beta (-1.16), SLG may move independently of the broader market, amplifying both up and down moves; this is neutral without a specific news catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet/liquidity concerns — a high debt-to-equity ratio (54.08) and a very low quick ratio (0.03) increase operational and refinancing risk, which can limit upside without concrete positive developments (e.g., successful financing or cash-generating operations).

Balance-sheet/liquidity concerns — a high debt-to-equity ratio (54.08) and a very low quick ratio (0.03) increase operational and refinancing risk, which can limit upside without concrete positive developments (e.g., successful financing or cash-generating operations). Negative Sentiment: Negative P/E indicates ongoing losses; until earnings or cash-flow outlook improves, valuations are speculative and highly sensitive to single announcements (exploration results, financing, or asset sales).

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Up 17.5%

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00 and a beta of -1.16.

About San Lorenzo Gold

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.