Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Stock Price Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) rose 26.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 2,594,076 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 629% from the average daily volume of 355,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 10.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Granada Gold Mine Company Profile

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Gold Bullion Development Corp. and changed its name to Granada Gold Mine Inc in January 2017. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

