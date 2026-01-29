iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.85 and last traded at $131.7890, with a volume of 47879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.27.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.