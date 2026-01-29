IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.4860, with a volume of 129890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several analysts recently commented on IRS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 86.65%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $1.4151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 998.0%. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systrade AG boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Systrade AG now owns 119,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH now owns 39,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 170.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 577,280 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones by 23.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (NYSE: IRS) is Argentina’s leading real estate company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of commercial, office, residential and hospitality properties. The company’s core operations encompass the planning and operation of shopping centers, premium office towers in Buenos Aires, urban residential complexes and full-service hotels. IRSA leverages its extensive land bank and development expertise to create mixed-use destinations that cater to evolving urban lifestyles.

IRSA’s shopping center division features a portfolio of flagship malls in Argentina, complemented by its Mall Plaza platform, which develops and operates retail destinations in Chile, Peru and Colombia.

