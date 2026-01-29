Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS) Expands By 875.3%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GGUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 237,086 shares, an increase of 875.3% from the December 31st total of 24,309 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 32,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGUS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 97,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 52,978 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 38,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,485. Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a market cap of $388.02 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF (GGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with the highest growth characteristics based on Russells style methodology. GGUS was launched on Nov 28, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Russell 1000 Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.