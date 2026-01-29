James Latham (LON:LTHM) Insider Purchases £2,949.80 in Stock

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) insider David Dunmow bought 301 shares of James Latham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 980 per share, with a total value of £2,949.80.

LON:LTHM traded down GBX 10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 970. The stock had a trading volume of 9,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,508. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 990.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,046.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 2.52. James Latham plc has a one year low of GBX 916 and a one year high of GBX 1,220.

James Latham (LON:LTHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 47.90 EPS for the quarter. James Latham had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Research analysts forecast that James Latham plc will post 105.2631579 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the importing and distribution of timber, panels, and decorative surfaces in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, washroom collection, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods, engineered timber products, softwoods, flooring products, decking and timber cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments, as well as architectural moldings and components.

