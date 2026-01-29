Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.42 and last traded at $59.6180, with a volume of 1241800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 3.3%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 208.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the purchase, the director owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. The trade was a 6.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 221,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

