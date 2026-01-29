Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) Trading 6.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $4.01. 2,207,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,805,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Western Copper & Gold Trading Up 2.0%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $819.47 million, a P/E ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Western Copper & Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corporation is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing large-scale copper and gold projects. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker WRN and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under WRN. Its principal asset is the 100%-owned Casino Project, located in Canada’s Yukon Territory, which is recognized as one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold porphyry deposits in North America.

The company’s core activities encompass geological exploration, drilling, metallurgical testing and comprehensive feasibility studies.

