Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Short Interest Down 72.2% in January

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 51,988 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the December 31st total of 187,340 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,166 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.11. 589,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,553. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $64.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,457,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,801,000 after purchasing an additional 710,659 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,243,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,880,000 after buying an additional 485,231 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,353,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,718,000 after acquiring an additional 476,529 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,100,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 410,267 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 407,790 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

